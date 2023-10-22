Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRR. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

