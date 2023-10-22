Morgan Stanley Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $413.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.18. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $118.87 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.