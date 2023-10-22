Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Mizuho

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUZ. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of CUZ opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

