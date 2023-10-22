Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $40.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Green Plains by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

