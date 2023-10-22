TD Securities Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.