Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. CSFB cut their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.79.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.79. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.37.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

