Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of INE opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.67 and a one year high of C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3799368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

