Truist Financial Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MGM opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

