Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s (SQM) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.9 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.