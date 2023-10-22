Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $26.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

WEN stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.