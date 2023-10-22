The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

