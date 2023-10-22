Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 824,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

