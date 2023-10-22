Benchmark Cuts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.