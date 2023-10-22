StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.