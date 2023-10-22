StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
