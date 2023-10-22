Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $180.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 312,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,136,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 423,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

