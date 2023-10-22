StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

