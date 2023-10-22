StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.76.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
