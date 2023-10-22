Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.89.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

