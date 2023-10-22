NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research lowered NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NU opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NU has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 14.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

