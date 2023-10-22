HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

About Microbot Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 6,713.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination.

