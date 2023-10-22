First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

FWRG stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,901,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

