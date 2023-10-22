Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLMN. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,936,921,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.