Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.43. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

