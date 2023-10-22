Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.4 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.