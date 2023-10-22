Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.30 at Bank of America

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

CG opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.86 and a 1 year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$247.86 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.0061444 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

