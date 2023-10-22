BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.36.

BCE opened at C$50.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.55. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3221865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

