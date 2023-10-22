Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.65 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1301894 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.