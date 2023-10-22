Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Capital One Financial cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTE opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock worth $74,316,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.