Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

HUM stock opened at $521.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.70 and its 200 day moving average is $487.66. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

