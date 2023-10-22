Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.
Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
