Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

