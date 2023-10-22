Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.49.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 133.69% and a net margin of 83.33%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
