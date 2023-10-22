Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their target price on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Assertio Price Performance

Assertio stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Assertio has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $386,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,332 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

