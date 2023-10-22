F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

