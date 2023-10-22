Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 7.3 %

Ashford stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

