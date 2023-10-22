CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 97.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.8% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

