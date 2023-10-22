Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

