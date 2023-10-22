StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.