Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

