vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.09.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.