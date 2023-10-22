vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.09.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
