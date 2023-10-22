LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $99.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.07.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

