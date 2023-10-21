The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

