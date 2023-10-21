Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,386 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 18.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 27,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,202,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 21.3% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 646,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

