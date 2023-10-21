Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

