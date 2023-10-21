Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

