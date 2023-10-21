Contrasting Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) & BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global 9.87% 25.42% 7.88% BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrier Global and BELIMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $20.42 billion 1.98 $3.53 billion $2.52 19.16 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.31

Analyst Recommendations

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrier Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carrier Global and BELIMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 3 6 9 0 2.33 BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75

Carrier Global presently has a consensus price target of $55.53, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. BELIMO has a consensus price target of $454.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than BELIMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Carrier Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Carrier Global pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carrier Global has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Carrier Global beats BELIMO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

