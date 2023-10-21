Choate Investment Advisors Takes $251,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

