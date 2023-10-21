Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

