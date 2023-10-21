Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.