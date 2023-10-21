Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

