SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $410.07 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.