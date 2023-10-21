Dover Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dover Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 228,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 611.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,351,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

